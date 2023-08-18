Yogi Re-Release: Prabhas Fans Fall Into Theatre Screen While Dancing, Video Surfaces |

South superstar Prabhas' Telugu film Yogi which came out in 2007 was re-released across theatres in 4K on Friday. A video of fans dancing enthusiastically in G3 Raj Yuvraj Theatres, Andhra Pradesh has gone viral after they fell into the screen and tore it in two places, damaging it. Yogi also stars Nayanthara.

Yogi is an action drama directed by V. V. Vinayak and also features, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Ali, Subbaraju, Pradeep Rawat, and Sharada.

Prabhas' last film Adipurush directed by Om Raut received flak after it was released last month. The film, which is an adaptation of the epic Ramayana drew ire over certain dialogues. In the wake of such flak, the makers revamped the lines. All India Cine Workers Association also wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Mumbai Police, demanding the registration of a case against the producer, director, and writer of the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas will next be seen in Salaar, which also stars Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Titled Salaar Part-1: Ceasefire, it is all set to hit the theatres on September 28, in 5 languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi. The film is helmed by the KGF director Prashanth Neel.

Prabhas also has sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD which also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan. Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD promises to transport audiences to a world never seen before in Indian cinema. The film's premise, set in the distant future of 2898 AD, seamlessly blends futuristic elements with rich storytelling, offering an unparalleled and immersive cinematic experience. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.

