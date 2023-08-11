Adipurush On OTT: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon’s Film Available On Netflix & Prime Video |

After an intense backlash from the audience ever since its release on the big screen on June 16, Om Raut's magnum opus ‘Adipurush’ has finally made its way to OTT. The film which stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan is now available for streaming on Netflix and Prime Video.

‘Adipurush’ features Prabhas in the titular role of Lord Ram, who vows to bring back his wife Sita, played by Kriti Sanon, from Ravan's Lanka. The film was made on a mammoth budget of Rs 600 crore but failed to perform at the box office after it received negative reactions from the audience.

'Adipurush' received flak for dialogues such as 'Marega Bete', 'Bua Ka Bagicha Hain Kya', and 'Jalegi Tere Baap Ki'. In the wake of such flak, the makers of 'Adipurush' revamped the dialogues.

"The makers are revisiting the said dialogues, ensuring to resonate with core essence of the film and the same will reflect in the theatres in the next few days. This decision is a testament that in spite of unstoppable collections at the Box Office, the team is committed and nothing is beyond the sentiments of their audiences and harmony at large," a statement issued by T-Series read.

All India Cine Workers Association also wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Mumbai Police, demanding the registration of a case against the producer, director, and writer of the film.

Many PILs demanding a ban on the screening of the movie were filed across different high courts of the country. After all the hullaballoo, in a big relief for Adipurush the Supreme Court last month, stayed all proceedings pending across different high courts in relation to the controversial film, including the Allahabad High Court’s order calling for personal appearance of its director, producer, and dialogue writer.

