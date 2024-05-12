'Can't Flush Toilet For 2 Weeks': DJ Olly Esse SLAMS BMC For Not Fixing Water Pipe In Bandra Despite Repeated Complaints

Renowned Italian DJ Olly Esse, who has been living in Mumbai for quite some time now, slammed the city's civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday and claimed that despite complaining of a water pipe burst in her locality in Bandra, the authorities have failed to fix it for two weeks now, leading to an extreme water crisis in her apartment.

Olly put out a video on her X handle and lashed out at the authorities, claiming that they have been turning a deaf ear to her requests and complaints. She also shared another video in which she can be seen turning on the taps with no water running out of them.

To whomever it might concern in @mybmc after 2 weeks we STILL don't have water in the house. I see water on the streets from the pipes that are damaged, but not in our houses. The situation is horrible. pic.twitter.com/KDzMyZTk9m — Olly Esse (@ollyesse) May 11, 2024

"To whomever it might concern in @mybmc after 2 weeks we STILL don't have water in the house. I see water on the streets from the pipes that are damaged, but not in our houses. The situation is horrible," she wrote.

In the video, Olly stated, "Two weeks ago, someone pierced a pipe near the Lucky Junction and since then, we don't have water. We are collectively calling BMC on a daily basis and they are collectively lying to us straight in the face saying it will be fixed tomorrow. Tomorrow has been one week ago."

Expressing her disappointment over the lax, she went on to say, "Guys, it's just a pipe. It's not a brain surgery. Two pipes have burst and we have a water shortage. The water is all over the road but not in our houses. The question is, when are you going to fix the problem, because as a taxpayer, I should know. I am paying very high taxes, I am paying lakhs, and I am treated like a piece of sh*t."

6TH DAY WITHOUT WATER IN 40 DEGREES HEAT @mybmc — Olly Esse (@ollyesse) April 29, 2024

"I don't have water in the house. I cannot flush the toilet for the past two weeks. I am living on the bucket. I don't know what kind of game we are playing here but it's not funny. So please just stop lying to us and do the basic job because you're getting paid for it. Let's just come back to 21st century in which people actually have running water in the house," she added.

The BMC is yet to respond to her video on X. Meanwhile, several Mumbaikars supported Olly under her video and criticised the authorities for the mismanagement in the city.