EXCLUSIVE: Mother’s Day Special: OTT And Film Celebrities Share The Qualities They Want To Adopt From Their Mothers

Sunny Hinduja |

As we celebrate Mother’s Day today, The Free Press Journal talks to celebrities from the field of films and OTT and asked them about what is that one quality they want to imbibe from their respective mothers and this is what they have to say.

Sunny Hinduja

There is not one quality but there are many. They have come genetically to me. The positivity she has really helped me to sustain in this field. I want to imbibe the level of patience what she has and the carefree nature. She handles the situation with so much ease. She makes people very happy around her.

Sikandar Kher |

Sikandar Kher

I know how to drape and wear a sari which I now do often while wearing her jewellery, unusually when I go for my evening runs or sometimes even lounging around the house. What she has should or could imbibe from me is that she doesn’t need to wait for a bride when she already has one at home and that’s me.

Vardhan Puri |

Vardhan Puri

On this Mother’s Day I would like to imbibe from my mother, Dr. Meena Puri, her sense of balance in life, and also her tremendous sense of duty towards her loved ones. What she can imbibe from me? I’m not sure because whatever I have learned is from her. But if I have to answer, at the risk of sounding pompous it would have to be my sense of eternal optimism.

Naila Grrewal |

Naila Grrewal

On this Mother's Day, I strive to internalise my mother's unwavering resilience, no matter the size of the obstacles. Her ability to persevere with grace and determination serves as a source of inspiration for me to tackle challenges head-on. Conversely, I hope to impart to her the art of self-compassion, reminding her to prioritize her own well-being amidst her nurturing nature towards others.

Rishabh Sawhney |

Rishabh Sawhney

I want to imbibe her kindness. I haven’t seen a woman in this whole wide world more kinder than her. If she gets angry or upset with anyone, she forgives in a minute. It’s a very rare quality in today’s time especially when people are so vengeful about things and are angry on the inside.

Aamir Ali |

Aamir Ali

I think it has to be unconditional love that she gives me. I feel, all the mothers are the same, no matter in whatever situation or circumstance you are in. I don’t want to pass on any quality to her since she has everything. She doesn’t have to change but yes, she needs to be a little chilled. By the growing age, she is turning a little grumpy, like a child.

Pavail Gulati |

Pavail Gulati

I admire how she maintains her composure and remains calm even in the most challenging and chaotic circumstances. She exudes compassion and resilience, never compromising her character in tough times. I aspire to embody these qualities myself, as much of who I am reflects the influence of my mother.