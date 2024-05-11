99 Out Of 100 In Maths, 97 In Biology: Dhanush's Son Yatra Raja's 12th Board Exam Marks LEAKED

Amidst the anticipation for the release of CBSE 12th results, attention has shifted to Dhanush's 18-year-old son, Yatra Raja. Social media is abuzz with reports of his results, which mention that he has scored an impressive 569 out of 600. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made.

As per the recent reports, Yatra has scored the highest in math, which is 98 out of 100. 92 in English, 99 in mathematics, 91 in physics and 92 in chemistry. He has scored 97 in biology, and his total marks are 569 out of 600.

Yatra Raja is the elder son of Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth. Last year, he grabbed headlines after he was fined by the Tamil Nadu police department for riding a bike without wearing a helmet. Reportedly, the police officials went to Dhanush’s house to collect the fine.

Even though the duo has separated, they continue to co-parent their sons, Yatra and Linga. In January 2022, Aishwarya and Dhanush announced their separation.

Sharing an official statement, they wrote, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D."