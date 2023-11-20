Dhanush's 17-Year-Old Son Yatra Fined ₹1000 For Riding Superbike Without Helmet And License |

South superstar Dhanush, who is currently busy with back-to-back film projects faced a minor hurdle on the personal front after his elder son Yatra Raja was caught by the Chennai police riding a superbike without helmet and license. As per reports, the 17-year-old was fined Rs 1000 for violating traffic rules.

A video being circulated on social media shows Yatra riding the superbike with a guide assisting him, in the Poes Garden area of Chennai. Although he appears to be in a mask in the video, his identity was confirmed through his mother Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.

For the unversed, Aishwaryaa is the elder daughter of megastar Rajinikanth.

Back in January 2022, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa announced their separation after 18 years of marriage. Yatra also has a brother Linga, who is 13 years old.

"18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better," Dhanush wrote in a statement.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhanush will next be seen in 'Captain Miller', directed by Arun Matheswaran, who has previously helmed films such as 'Rocky' and 'Saani Kaayidham'. It also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Nivedhithaa Sathish, and Sundeep Kishan.

Besides that, the actor is all set to play the role of music maestro Ilaiyaraaja in his biopic. A couple of months back he also announced his 51st film which will be "mounted on a grand scale in multiple languages." The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna. On 'Raanjhanaa's 10th anniversary it was revealed that Dhanush will be seen in another venture titled 'Tere Ishk Mein'.

