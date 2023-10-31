Dhanush Roped In To Play Music Maestro Ilaiyaraaja In His Biopic, To Release In 2025 | Photo Via Instagram

Dhanush is all set to play the role of music maestro Ilaiyaraaja in his biopic. The musician prominently works in Tamil and Telugu films. The news was confirmed by senior journalist Latha Srinivasan on X, formerly known as Twitter.

She wrote, “Exclusive news: Dhanush confirmed to essay Music Maestro Illaiyaraaja in his biopic! According to trusted sources, it is confirmed that National Award-winning star Dhanush will be playing Isaignani Illaiyaraaja in his biopic. Sources added that the movie will go on floors in 2024 and will release in 2025. This is likely to be a huge project given that it is about one of India’s music legends and has uber-talented Dhanush playing the role. The project is said to be produced by Connekkt Media.”

Read Also Dhanush And Aishwarya Rajinikanth Likely To Reconcile?

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

She added, "A few months back Yuvan Shankar Raja had said that he would love to see Dhanush play his father Ilaiyaraaja in his biopic and the stars seem to have aligned. This is the first biopic Dhanush will be seen in and it’s an iconic role. The Captain Miller star is one of Ilaiyaraaja’s biggest fans and this role will definitely bag him some awards I think." Meanwhile, Dhanush has yet to confirm the news.

Meanwhile, in 2021, Dhanush appeared on a special episode of Karan Johar's talk show Koffee Shots with Karan ahead of Atrangi Re's release with Sara Ali Khan and expressed his wish to act in Ilaiyaraaja's biopic.

On the work front, Dhanush has Captain Miller, D50, and D51 in the pipeline.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)