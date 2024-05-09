Mira Kapoor Sizzles In ₹21,500 Black Backless Gown; See Photos

By: Manisha Karki | May 09, 2024
Stunner Mira Kapoor has often made headlines with her sartorial choices and this time the beauty has turned heads in a backless gown designed by Deme by Gabriella.
In her latest pictures, Mira exudes charm, and allure while posing for the camera in the dress from Wendy, a creation from the label Deme by Gabriella, worth 21,500 rupees.
She pose for the lens gracefully, showcase her backless gown with a high neckline, featured flattering ruching along the waist and hips, enhancing her natural curves.
Her outfit had the daring low-cut back that truly stole the spotlight, adding an element of sultry allure to the ensemble. The figure-hugging design gracefully trailed behind Mira, creating an effortlessly mesmerising look!
Mira opted for a hairstyle that exuded romance and femininity. She donned statement earrings, neckpieces, and a diamond bracelet and ring, adding a touch of sparkle and luxury to the outfit.
When it come to makeup, the beauty had a hint of blush on her cheeks added a youthful glow, while her choice of nude lipstick tied the entire look together seamlessly.