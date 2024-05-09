 Dhruv Tara's Riya Sharma Shoots For Burial Scene, Pens Heartfelt Note
Riya Sharma, currently essaying the character of Tara in Sony SAB's Dhruv Tara took to her Instagram stories to write a heartfelt note as she shot for a burial scene in her show.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, May 09, 2024, 07:28 PM IST
Television actress Riya Sharma, popularly known as Maharani Tara because of her show 'Dhruv Tara,' was currently shooting for a scene where she was buried in the ground, meanwhile the thoughts she had in her head were later shared on her Instagram story.

The actress was scared when she was shooting for the scene and couldn’t stop thinking about innumerable innocent people being harassed. The actress wrote, “This shit was a little bit scary not gonna lie.I mean my heart goes out to innocent people who get raped, killed, tortured, buried alive and what not. There’s so much happening in the world everyday.”

The actress spoke of experiencing chills when she was buried underground but she also spoke of realising the value and importance of life. By concluding her thoughts, the Dhruv Tara actress wrote, “Call me crazy but I was just thinking about life laying down there. How precious. How beautiful it is. The moments I’ve spent with my loved ones. How grateful I am to be able to just breathe and live. God is great and so is our life.”

Riya is paired opposite Ishaan Dhawan in her show Dhruv Tara.

