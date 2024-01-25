Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out On Sets Of TV Show Dhruv Tara In Film City

A fire broke on near the sets of Riya Sharma and Ishaan Dhavan 's television show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare on Thursday (January 25) in Mumbai's Film City. According to a report in Zoom, the cause of the fire was short circuit.

Luckily, neither the crew nor the cast members sustained any injuries, and they promptly exited the venue.

Reportedly, the fire broke out in the backyard of the sets, where some hay and dried grass were present. A worker inadvertently threw a matchstick, leading to the fire.