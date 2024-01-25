 Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out On Sets Of TV Show Dhruv Tara In Film City
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMumbai: Fire Breaks Out On Sets Of TV Show Dhruv Tara In Film City

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out On Sets Of TV Show Dhruv Tara In Film City

Neither the crew nor the cast members sustained any injuries, and they promptly exited the venue

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 07:05 PM IST
article-image

A fire broke on near the sets of Riya Sharma and Ishaan Dhavan 's television show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare on Thursday (January 25) in Mumbai's Film City. According to a report in Zoom, the cause of the fire was short circuit.

Luckily, neither the crew nor the cast members sustained any injuries, and they promptly exited the venue.

Reportedly, the fire broke out in the backyard of the sets, where some hay and dried grass were present. A worker inadvertently threw a matchstick, leading to the fire.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out On Sets Of TV Show Dhruv Tara In Film City

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out On Sets Of TV Show Dhruv Tara In Film City

Bikini-Clad Ira Khan Poses With Husband Nupur Shikhare For Romantic Photo During Bali Honeymoon

Bikini-Clad Ira Khan Poses With Husband Nupur Shikhare For Romantic Photo During Bali Honeymoon

Parineeti Chopra Officially Begins Her Singing Career, Says 'Music Has Always Been My Happy Place'

Parineeti Chopra Officially Begins Her Singing Career, Says 'Music Has Always Been My Happy Place'

Republic Day 2024: Bollywood Movies To Ignite Your Patriotism

Republic Day 2024: Bollywood Movies To Ignite Your Patriotism

John Abraham On 1 Year Of Pathaan: 'Film Brought Respect & Glory Back To The Industry'

John Abraham On 1 Year Of Pathaan: 'Film Brought Respect & Glory Back To The Industry'