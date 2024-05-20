Hrithik Roshan Urges Fans To Study About Candidates Before Voting; 'Sir, Kangana Isn't Contesting From Mumbai', Netizens Poke Fun

Hrithik Roshan took to his X handle to encourage his fans and followers to vote and choose their favorite candidate. The actor, along with his parents and sister, cast his vote in Mumbai as the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polling was held. Hrithik shared a picture of himself and his family showing off their inked fingers after casting their votes. He urged everyone to research their candidates before voting and emphasized the importance of knowing who you are voting for.

As soon as Hrithik posted the picture, his comments section was flooded with guesses about who he voted for. While some fans shared pictures of Kangana Ranaut, a few others had rude reactions.

Go vote.

Make sure you have studied the candidates first.

Know who you are voting for. pic.twitter.com/h8EyWTOvPy — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 20, 2024

A user wrote, ''STUDIED, That means he is talking about Education. EDUCATION means Educated PM. Clearly He Voted For INDIA ALLIANCE.'' Another wrote, ''Congress ko vote kiya h'' Someone also wrote, ''Voted for Jaadu.''

STUDIED, That means he is talking about Education.

EDUCATION means Educated PM.



Clearly He Voted For INDIA ALLIANCE. — K.K (@Mephisto_Ebony) May 20, 2024

"Voted for Jaadu" — Phantom Devil (@Indian24294458) May 20, 2024

A few fans also poked fun at the actor voting for Kangana Ranaut who is contesting the elections for the BJP from Himachal Pradesh this year. A user said ''He talked about Kangna.'' Another said, 'मंडी से डालना था वोट यहां क्यों डाल दिया!!.' Another user said, ''I am from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. My candidate is Kangana Ranaut, I tried to study her but couldn't understand anything. Can you please help me.''

I am from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh



My candidate is Kangana Ranaut, I tried to study her but couldn't understand anything



Can you please help me 🥺 pic.twitter.com/H4iEpaHrQb — Veena Jain (@DrJain21) May 20, 2024

He talked about Kangna — ShivRaj Yadav (@shivayadav87_) May 20, 2024

Hrithik Roshan after Kangana Ranaut Election Speech 😅😅😂 https://t.co/L2Ag3112ys — Isha Sharma (@ishassharma123) May 20, 2024

Hrithik sir, Kangana isn't contesting from Mumbai.

Her seat is Mandi, no need to be extra cautious. 😆 https://t.co/6270waAYzG — Robonomous (@realpolity101) May 20, 2024

A few users were not very pleased with Hrithik's suggestion and were seen lashing out at the actor. A user commenting on Hrithik banging plates during the COVID 19 phase says, ''Covid ke time thali bajane wale bhi education ki baat karrahe hai...😂🙏'' Another user, who was not very pleased with Hrithik's suggestion says, 'Thank you for saying.. but we all know whome to vote the right one. So it better keep your suggestions with you'

Covid ke time thali bajane wale bhi education ki baat karrahe hai...😂🙏 — Neymat (@Neymat007) May 20, 2024

Thank you for saying.. but we all know whome to vote the right one. So it better keep your suggestions with you — Stand up for wht is right, Even if you stand alone (@TruthNevDamages) May 20, 2024

Well, apart from Hrithik, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Shilpa Shetty, parents to be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were also flaunting their inked fingers after casting their votes in Mumbai today