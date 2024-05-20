 Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Varun Dhawan Expresses Concern Over Low Voter Turnout As He Casts Vote In Juhu
Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Varun Dhawan Expresses Concern Over Low Voter Turnout As He Casts Vote In Juhu

Varun can be seen stepping out of the polling booth in Juhu along with David after the two cast their votes

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, May 20, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan cast his vote in Mumbai on Monday as polling for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections was held in the city. He was accompanied by his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, and after casting his vote, he stated that his father encourages him to vote "every year".

In an exclusive video obtained by Free Press Journal, Varun can be seen stepping out of the polling booth in Juhu along with David after the two cast their votes. He can be seen telling mediapersons that it was very important to exercise their right and cast their votes.

"My father encourages me every year that we must come and vote. He is a senior citizen and we are just following his footsteps," he stated.

He also expressed his concern over the voter percentage in the city, and said, "Hopefully, the voter percentage increases from next year."

As voting for the Lok Sabha lections kicked off in Mumbai on Monday morning, a slew of celebs stepped out to cast their votes and in a bid to encourage their fans, flaunted their inked finger at the cameras. Among the first ones to vote for their favourable candidate were Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Farhan Akhtar, Shahid Kapoor, and others.

Dharmendra, Suniel Shetty, Gulzar, Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Shriya Saran, Shobha Khote, and others were also seen stepping out in the city to exercise their right to vote and choose their candidate.

Also, Salman Khan and Kiara Advani were seen wrapping up their work commitments and returning to Mumbai in the early hours of Monday to cast their votes and not miss out on choosing their leader. Celebs also urged their fans by putting up posts on their social media handles.

