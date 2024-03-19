Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Astra-Shastra Sab Chalenge,' Satna MP Ganesh Singh Sparks Controversy (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the nation gears up for the Lok Sabha Elections, the candidates have swung into poll mode, holding rallies and addressing gatherings in the constituencies. Ganesh Singh, 4-time Member of Parliament from Madhya Pradesh Satna, was speaking at a public event, when he asserted that BJP will resort to anything to win the upcoming elections. His comments have sparked a controversy and its clip is now going viral on social media.

While addressing the public, Singh can be heard saying, "Saam Daam Dand Bhed... Astra-Shastra, Sab chalaenge, Modi Ji ko jitaenge" (By hook or by crook, by any means necessary, we will use weapons and tactics, we will do whatever it takes to secure win for PM Modi).

Satna Lok Sabha seat: A repeat of assembly elections?

The Satna constituency is gearing up for a competitive showdown between the BJP's four-term MP, Ganesh Singh, and Congress MLA Siddharth Sukhlal Kushwaha. A few months ago in the assembly elections, both the contenders found themselves pitted against each other, competing for the Satna seat. Siddharth emerged victorious over Ganesh Singh in the 2023 state assembly elections by a significant margin of over 70,000 votes.

Despite the BJP's strategic move to field Ganesh Singh in an attempt to capture the Satna seat from the Congress, represented by Siddarth Sukhram Kushwaha, the outcome did not favor them as expected. Unlike in other constituencies where the BJP's tactic of nominating MPs and Union ministers proved successful, Satna saw a different outcome.

Now, again, Congress has fielded Siddharth Kushwaha against BJP's Ganesh Singh on Satna Lok Sabha seat.