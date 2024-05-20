'Disney Princesses' K-Beauties YoonA & Han So-Hee Grace The Cannes 2024 Red Carpet

YoonA and Han So-Hee walked for the screening of Horizon: An American Saga movie. | Image courtesy: X

The 77th Cannes Film Festival is currently taking place in France, where A-list celebs from around the world have graced in style. Popular South Korean beauties also stunned the red carpet in princess gowns. Girls' Generation group member YoonA and popular Korean actress Han So Hee walked the Cannes red carpet, looking ethereal in a princess dress. Both the K-beauties walked for the screening of the Horizon: An American Saga movie.

THESE TWO SHOTS OF YOONA OMG🫨 pic.twitter.com/UGYKogWMY6 — 😵‍💫 (@ordinarynojaem) May 20, 2024

Singer and actor YoonA, also called Yoon-ah graced this year's Cannes red carpet in a dreamy pink ensemble. She donned a structured pink gown that boasted a plunging V neckline and a flowing chiffon skirt with delicate pleats. The floor-length hemline, along with a thigh-high slit, made her look like a modern-day Disney princess.

Adding an elegant touch to her appearance, she accessorised herself with minimal silver jewellery and opted for a sleek top knot hairstyle. The actress's natural makeup look with rosy cheeks exuded beauty and grace.

YoonA has worked on popular K-dramas like Big Mouth, The K2, King the Land, Love Rain and much more. She is also a member of the iconic K-pop girl group Girls' Generation.

On the other hand, actress Han So Hee oozed fairytale charm on the Cannes red carpet. The Neverthless star adorned herself in a tulle floor-length white gown. She styled the look with minimal diamond ear studs.

Her hairstyle complemented her dreamy fashion, where she adorned a floral hairpin in a messy braided hair look. Keeping her makeup natural and minimal, the actress used a shimmery eyeshadow with pink cheeks.

Han So Hee is the face of many K-dramas, such as My Name, Soundtrack, Gyeongseong Creature, Nevertheless and others.

I am looking at Lim Yoona the same way i was captivated by the magnificence of Northern lights in sky when i saw it. I am fully mesmerized by her beauty. Y’all don’t understand. 🥹✨



YoonA at Cannes#YoonAxQeelin #LimYoonA #Cannes2024 pic.twitter.com/mxdZaHUeM9 — ꪶꫀꪀꫀꫀꪗ ♡⃛ (@leneey__) May 20, 2024

Han So-hee, commanding the Cannes Film Festival with her doll-like visuals 👑

more...https://t.co/IrBSw3F7Lk pic.twitter.com/s4Jc9Gipwa — Pick Your Beauty, Beauty Picks (@_beauty_picks) May 20, 2024

Fans were in awe of both of their princesses looks at Cannes. The audience was captivated by their visuals on the red carpet, which had a minimal yet glamorous look.

The stars are fashion icons and well-known actresses who have worked in multiple K-dramas.