Video: Rajinikanth’s Ex-Son-In-Law Dhanush Watches Jailer FDFS At Chennai Multiplex |

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's latest film Jailer is emerging as a blockbuster as early reviews by fans who watched the first-day-first-show (FDFS) are elated with his performance. The film directed by Nelson Dileepkumar and produced by Kalanidhi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures is being screened in 900 theaters across Tamil Nadu.

Among fans, Rajinikanth’s ex-son-in-law and actor Dhanush also rushed to a multiplex in Chennai to watch the film on Thursday morning. Watch the video below.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

For those unversed, in January 2022, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced their separation by issuing a joint statement. Dhanush got married to Aishwaryaa, actor Rajinikanth's eldest daughter, in 2004. They share two sons, Yatra Raja, and Linga Raja.

Dhanush said, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D."

Jailer also stars Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff, although the roles that they are playing have been kept out of the limelight so far. The ensemble cast includes Ramya Krishnan, Tamannah, Vinayakan, and comedian Yogi Babu. It has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhanush is gearing up for the release of Captain Miller. The film has been directed by Arun Matheswaran. It also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Nivedhithaa Sathish, and Sundeep Kishan in important roles. Dhanush also has Tere Ishk Mein with filmmaker Aanand L Rai. The duo has earlier worked together in Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re.

Last month Dhanush announced his 51st film. Sekhar Kammula will helm the project. As per a statement, the film will be "mounted on a grand scale in multiple languages."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)