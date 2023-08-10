Jailer Frenzy: From Rajinikanth-Themed Mercedes To Mammoth Posters & Garlands, Fans Go Berserk Over Film's Release

Rajinikanth's much-awaited film 'Jailer', which marks the megastar's comeback on the silver screens after two long years, released on August 10, Thursday, amid great pomp and show. Fans celebrated the film's release like a festival, and they have gone out of their way this time to mark the return of the 'Thalaiva'.

Fans of the superstar were seen queuing up outside theatres in the wee hours of Thursday, and the frenzy is not just in India, but in foreign countries as well.

People were seen erecting huge cutouts of Rajinikanth and decorating it with mammoth garlands. Theatres, especially in Chennai, have been lit up to celebrate the film's release, and in Mumbai, fans of the actor were seen dancing to the beats of dhol outside a theatre. Pujas and havans have also been conducted to pray for the success of the film and the well-being of the star who has amassed an army of fan across the globe.

Fan frenzy around Jailer release

In Andhra Pradesh, fans were seen bursting firecrackers and playing music outside a theatre ahead of 'Jailer' release.

In Chennai, a fan of Rajinikanth arrived at a theatre to watch the first show of the film, dressed up as the superstar himself. At another theatre, fans were seen pouring milk and showering flowers on a poster of 'Jailer'.

Another fan was seen painting his swanky Mercedes car with the poster of 'Jailer'. Fans danced to the songs of the film outside a theatre in Canada, and a Japanese fan of Rajinikanth flew all the way to India to watch the film with other fellow members of the fandom.

About Jailer

'Jailer' sees Rajinikanth play the the father of a police officer in the film. He will be seen packing some impactful punches, and the trailer also gave a glimpse of Jackie Shroff, who seems to play a powerful and badass character.

'Jailer' also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan in key roles. It also boasts of an extended cameo by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal.

The film has already been declared a blockbuster and theatres have been rendered houseful in several cities across the country.