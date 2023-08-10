Jailer FDFS In Mumbai: Fans Perform Dhol Tasha Outside Theatre, Pour Milk On Rajinikanth’s Poster (WATCH)

Jailer FDFS In Mumbai: Fans Perform Dhol Tasha Outside Theatre, Pour Milk On Rajinikanth’s Poster |

Superstar Rajinikanth’s fandom never fails to express their love, especially on the release day of his film. As the actor returns to the big screen after a hiatus of two years, with Jailer today, fans in Mumbai took to cinema halls and celebrated the film like a festival. From the usual pouring of milk on Rajinikanth’s poster to performing dhol tasha, have a look at the first-day-first-show craze.

As Jailer is set to hit cinema halls worldwide, fans not just in India, but overseas too have taken their fandom a notch higher. A video going viral on social media shows Rajinikanth fans in Dallas hosting a pre-event that included a large banner of the superstar, with 25 litres of milk poured on it, and bursting a lot of firecrackers.

Meanwhile, fans in India offered special prayers at Thiruparankundram Amman Temple in Madurai. They performed special worship to the temple deity by offering the unique penance 'Man Soru' for the film's success. Not to mention, offices across Chennai and Bengaluru have declared holidays on August 10 and are also handing out free tickets to their employees so that they can watch the film.

Besides Rajinikanth, Jailer also features Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan. Malayalam actor Mohanlal will also be seen in an extended cameo.

Jailer is directed by Nelson and produced by Kalanithi Muran in association with Sun Pictures. Rajinikanth portrays the father of a police officer in the film. The trailer also demonstrated how a regular individual uses swords and firearms to take out evil men. While Jackie Shroff is very briefly seen, his look portrays a bad character and emanates power and authority. He has a daring and dramatic appearance that has the viewers in awe.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth, on Wednesday morning, was seen leaving his residence in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and jetting off to the Himalayas. He has urged his fans to watch the film and share their honest review and feedback.

Read Also WATCH: Rajinikanth Jets Off To Himalayas A Day Before Jailer Release

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)