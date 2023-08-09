Jailer Frenzy: 25 Litres Milk Poured On Rajinikanth's Banner In The US (WATCH) |

Superstar Rajinikanth returns to the big screen after a hiatus of two years with his latest movie Jailer. The film has already earned more than Rs 19 crore in advance bookings before its release on August 10. As Jailer is set to hit cinema halls worldwide, fans not just in India, but overseas too have taken their fandom a notch higher.

It is quite common for fans down south to shower posters of superstars with milk and burst firecrackers ahead of major releases. However, it was rather refreshing to see the same rituals done in the US.

A video going viral on social media shows Rajinikanth fans in Dallas hosting a pre-event that included a large banner of the superstar, with 25 litres of milk poured on it, and bursting a lot of firecrackers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, fans in India offered special prayers at Thiruparankundram Amman Temple in Madurai. They performed special worship to the temple deity by offering the unique penance 'Man Soru' for the film's success. Not to mention, offices across Chennai and Bengaluru have declared holidays on August 10 and are also handing out free tickets to their employees so that they can watch the film.

Besides Rajinikanth, Jailer also features Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan. Malayalam actor Mohanlal will also be seen in an extended cameo.

Jailer is directed by Nelson and produced by Kalanithi Muran in association with Sun Pictures. Fans also

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will skip the Jailer premiere. On Wednesday morning, he was seen leaving his residence in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and jetting off to the Himalayas. He has urged his fans to watch the film and share their honest review and feedback.

Read Also WATCH: Rajinikanth Jets Off To Himalayas A Day Before Jailer Release

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)