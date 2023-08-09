Ahead Of Jailer Release, Rajinikanth Fans Pledge Not To Drink, Offer Prayers At Thiruparankundram Amman Temple | Photo by ANI

Megastar Rajinikanth's upcoming film Jailer is one of the most awaited films this month. It is releasing on the big screens a day before Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. The actor's fans recently offered special prayers at Thiruparankundram Amman Temple in Madurai. For the film to succeed at the box office, Rajinikanth’s followers performed special worship to the temple deity by offering unique penance 'Man Soru'.

One of the fans told ANI, "I have been a Rajini fan for 40 years. From Rajini's Padayappa till today I have been doing various prayers for the success of Rajini's film. Today I am praying that Rajini's 169th film Jailer will be successful.”

"On behalf of Madurai district, we prayed for the success of Rajini's film jailer. Rajini is trying to make his fans good way. At the audio launch, Rajini told his fans not to drink and accordingly, we have taken a pledge not to drink,” another Rajini fan said.

For those unversed, during the audio launch event of Jailer, Rajinikanth opened up on his alcohol addiction and stated how he would have "served the society" if it was not for his alcoholism. He then went on to advise his fans that they should have alcohol while having fun but it should not become a regular thing.

He said, "Alcoholism is the biggest mistake I have made in life. I am not saying to avoid it totally. Have alcohol when you have fun. Don’t drink regularly. It will spoil health and happiness. Then your whole life will be a problem. Your parents, your family, and everyone will suffer because of it."

Meanwhile, Jailer is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and has a stellar star cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in prominent roles. Besides that, the makers have roped in Malayalam actor Mohanlal for an extended cameo in the film.