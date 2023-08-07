Chennai, Bengaluru Offices Announce Leave On Rajinikanth's Jailer Release Day, Provide Tickets To Employees |

Superstar Rajinikanth is back on the big screens after two years with his upcoming film Jailer. As fans gear up for the film's release, one can expect packed cinema halls, posters getting bathed in milk, firecrackers, and more. However, offices down south have decided to take the fan fervour a notch higher and announced leave for its employees on August 10.

Several offices across Chennai and Bengaluru, have also announced a holiday on Jailer's release date. Besides that, some have also handed free tickets to their employees in order to avoid them indulging in pirated content.

Last week, the makers of Jailer unveiled the trailer of the action film. The showcase video introduced Rajinikanth’s character ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian, with two different avatars. Superstar plays a father of a police officer in the movie. The video also showed how a simple man fights bad guys with swords and guns.

Jackie Shroff can be seen in a never seen avatar. He also describes Rajinikanth’s character with an impact full dialogue. He said, “You have only seen him as a father of a Policeman but I’m familiar with his other face that you are not aware of.”

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and has a stellar star cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in prominent roles.

Not only that, the makers have roped in Malayalam actor Mohanlal for an extended cameo in the film.

Besides that, Tamannaah’s song Kaavaalaa has also gone viral among fans.