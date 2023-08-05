 Jailer VS Jailer Controversy: Malayalam Director Sakkir Madathil Launches Silent Protest Against Rajinikanth's Tamil Starrer
The director claims that exhibitors are not screening his film as opposed to the Nelson directorial

One of the biggest debates to have rocked the South film industry is the ongoing tussle of screens between the Rajinikanth-starrer Tamil Jailer versus director Sakkir Madathil's Malayalam film of the same name.

Based on the same title being used by both films, director Madathil had written to the makers of the Nelson-directorial seeking a change in the title, as Madathil had claimed that he had staked all his belongings on his own film and that the makers of the Tamil film will oblige accordingly.

However, his sincere requests and pleas have fallen to deaf ears and Madathil swore to a day's protest in front of the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce at Kochi on Friday. The director claims that exhibitors in his home state alone are rendering preferential treatment with many opting for the Tamil film over his. While the director maintains that he needs a 75-day screening window, he is being allotted only 42 days instead. Crying foul, Madathil is disheartened at the lack of opportunity being provided to his own film. He reportedly said, "I don’t have any issues with Tamil films getting released in Kerala. But this shouldn’t happen by blocking Malayalam projects."

Sun Pictures who are presenting the Rajinikanth-starrer are engrossed in a legal tussle with Madathil. The director was of the opinion that a change in title shouldn't be much of a problem for the production house since the film also stars Mohanlal, one of the biggest faces of Malayalam cinema. However, his request has not been paid heed to.

The Tamil Jailer also stars Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Vinayakan. The film is slated to release in cinemas on August 10, 2023.

