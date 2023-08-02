Jailer: Rajinikanth-Starrer And Filmmaker Madathil's Malayalam Film To Battle It Out At The Box-Office On The Same Day

Despite his earnest plea to the makers of superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer, Malayalam filmmaker Sakkir Madathil has been left feeling unheard and invalidated as far as his stake over the title 'Jailer' is concerned. In a rare cinematic moment that Indian cinema is about to witness, two films from different languages bearing the same name, will battle it out at the box-office.

While Madathil maintains that his film is far superior than the Tamil mega-starrer, in terms of content, unfortunately cinema screens are left with no option but to allot more screens for the Rajini film. Given the Independence Day weekend and a fine ensemble cast that the Tamil Jailer boasts of, cinemas are preferably choosing the Nelson directorial.

In order to mark his protest against this unjust move, Madathil will be launching his own protest against the Tamil film, in front of the Kerala Film Chamber, which is situated on M.G. Road in Kochi.

Meanwhile, 'Jailer' marks Rajinikanth's 169th film in the industry and the actor plays the role of a jailer named Muthuvel Pandian. He is feared by criminals for his prowess to be one step ahead of crime. The film went on floors in August 2022, and the music for it has been composed by none other than Anirudh Ravichander.

Jailer also stars Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Vinayakan. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 10, 2023 and is expected to clash with megastar Chiranjeevi-starrer Bholaa Shankar.