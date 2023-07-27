 Jailer Vs Jailer: 'Thought Of Committing Suicide,’ Says Director Sakkir Madathil Ahead Of Clash With Rajinikanth 
Sakkir Madathil claimed that he registered the title first and requested Rajinikanth to use an alternative.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
Megastar Rajinikanth will next be seen in the film Jailer which is set to release on August 10. The film also features Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vinayakan, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar playing cameos. However, another Malayalam film with the same name is also releasing on the same day. It stars Dhyan Sreenivasan and directed by Sakkir Madathil. 

As per reports, Madathil claimed that he registered the title first and requested Rajinikanth to use an alternative. However, Sun Pictures denied the same and moved to court. Madathil ins response filed a countersuit. The hearing is scheduled on August 2. 

Responding to the clash, Madathil reportedly said, "A total of 5 crore rupees was spent to make Jailer. I have mortgaged my house and my daughter's jewelry. I have sold the car. I have taken a loan from the bank and I have also taken a loan from outside. Paying interest is difficult. Rajinikanth is a good person, he will understand my plight. My future lies in 'Jailer'. Sometimes I even thought of committing suicide."

Meanwhile, the plot of Rajinikanth's Jailer will be an action thriller. The actor has teamed up with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for this project. The film's plot is still under wraps. 

Tamannaah Bhatia, who will be seen sharing screen space with megastar Rajinikanth, feels fortunate and blessed to have the opportunity of working with the veteran actor. Expressing happiness about it, Tamannah told a news outlet, "It is a dream come true to work with him (Rajinikanth). I will always cherish the memories spent on the Jailer set. He gifted me a book on a spiritual journey. It was so thoughtful of him. He had even autographed it."

