 Rajinikanth's Kabali Producer Arrested In Drugs Case, Cocaine & ₹2.05 Lakh Cash Recovered
Police also seized net cash of Rs 2.05 lakh, four mobile phones and a four-wheeler from his possession.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 04:49 PM IST
A Telugu film producer was arrested here for allegedly peddling drugs and over 80 grams of cocaine was seized from him, Cyberabad Police said on Wednesday.

On credible information, a police team arrested S K P Chowdary under the limits of Rajendranagar Police Station on Tuesday while he was allegedly trying to sell cocaine and 90 sachets weighing 82.75 grams of drugs was seized from him, they said.

Police also seized net cash of Rs 2.05 lakh, four mobile phones and a four-wheeler from his possession. The total seized property is worth Rs 78.50 lakh.

Kabali producer arrested for drug peddling

According to police, Chowdary, producer of Telugu movie 'Kabali', was distributor for two Telugu movies and one Tamil film, but did not get the expected profits.

After that he moved to Goa and started a club there. He used to allegedly consume drugs with friends and celebrities who came from Hyderabad to his club, police said adding due to loss in business, he returned to Hyderabad in April this year.

Police further said while coming to Hyderabad, he procured 100 sachets of cocaine from a Nigerian (who is absconding) and out of it 10 sachets of the drug was used by him for self-consumption and for selling to his friends.

On June 13, a police team nabbed him while he was trying to sell cocaine.

A case under NDPS Act-1985 was registered against the producer, police said.

