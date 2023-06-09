Rajinimurugan Actor Arrested For Fatally Knocking Down Supporting Actor In Road Accident

A still from Rajinimurugan |

A supporting actor from the Tamil film industry was killed in a road accident in Chennai on Wednesday night. As per reports, he was riding a two-wheeler, and the person who knocked him down was also a supporting actor riding an SUV. The accident took place at 11:30 pm on Arcot Road at Virugambakkam.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Saranraj, who resided at Dhanalakshmi Nagar Sixth Street in Maduravoyal. Meanwhile, the one who hit him and was under the influence of alcohol has been arrested. He has been identified as 41-year-old Palaniappan. He has done small roles in films like Rajinimurugan and Chandramukhi 2.

While Saranraj was returning home from a shoot, Palaniappan was returning home after attending a party with his friends. The former was not wearing a helmet and suffered head injuries. Palaniappan was detained after passersby informed the police.

Saranraj was taken to the Government Royapettah Hospital (GRH) where he was declared dead upon arrival.

Witnesses informed the police that Palaniappan first hit a moving car, given his rash driving, before knocking down Saranraj. The accused has been booked under Section 304 (II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) under the IPC.