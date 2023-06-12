Avika Gor Says 'South Is All About Nepotism': 'Ek Bias Create Ho Chuka Hai...'

Actress Avika Gor, who started off as a child artist with the cult television show 'Balika Vadhu', and later went on to star in the popular daily soap, 'Sasural Simar Ka', is now all set to be a part of Vikram Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt's upcoming film, '1920: Horrors of the Heart'.

However, Avika is not new to the silver screen. Prior to her Bollywood release, the actress has already worked in a number of films down south, such as 'Popcorn', 'Thank You', 'Uyyala Jampala', 'Thanu Nenu', and others.

Avika recently opened up on the nepotism debate in Bollywood and stated that it is prevalent in the south film industry, but people choose to not see it.

'South is all about nepotism': Avika Gor

During a chat on a popular Youtube channel, Avika went on record to say that "south is all about nepotism".

She said that the south film industry is all about star power and that people just choose not to see and accept it. She added that a bias has been created against Bollywood films and the Hindi film industry over time, so people are quick to judge every time there's a new film.

"There was a phase in Bollywood when a lot of south films were being remade here. So people thought ki hum bas copy karte hain. I think it's just about that bias," Avika stated.

Avika said that nepotism in the Telugu industry is very evident. "I mean how are people choosing to not see it? I think logo ne thoda hype kar diya iss sab ko. I hope social media relaxes over time," she said.

Avika Gor's Bollywood debut

Meanwhile, after being in the making for a long time, Avika's Bollywood debut film, '1920: Horrors of the Heart' is finally set to hit the theatres on June 23.

The film has been directed by Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna Bhatt, and produced by Vikram himself. It has been written by none other than Mahesh Bhatt.