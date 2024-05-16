From Being Tarot Card Reader To Forgetting His Own Birthday, Know These Unknown Facts About Birthday Boy Shakti Arora

By: Aanchal Choudhary | May 16, 2024
Shakti Arora who is currently basking the glory of the success of his show 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin,' rose to fame with his stint in Colors TV's show 'Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi.' However, the actor made his television debut in the year 2006 with Sssh Phir Koi Hai. Shakti was also a part of Dill Mill Gaye.
During the shoot of his show in the year 2018, the actor, owing to his busy schedule forgot his own birthday. However, his now wife Neha Saxena later surprised the actor by throwing a surprise birthday party.
The actor who made a comeback on television with Kundali Bhagya after a brief while called it quits as he refused to play a father onscreen. As a result of this, in only 8 months of his time on the show, the actor decided to exit the show. Shakti has refused to play a father onscreen in the past too.
The actor who is one of the most renowned faces on television was once also a tarot card reader. The actor would donate all his earnings to charity. Shakti however quit doing Tarot owing to his busy schedule.
Shakti belongs to a Bollywood background and is the grandson of veteran actor Chandrashekar who was a part of films like Kati Patang and more.
The actor was also a part of a film called 'It's a man's world.' However, the film never released.
Shakti never planned on becoming an actor and worked in a travel agency prior to his stint in the world of entertainment. He was also planning to start one.