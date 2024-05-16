Did You Know Nushrratt Bharuccha Was Shortlisted For Oscar-Winning Slumdog Millionaire? Here’s Why She Missed It

Bollywood actress Nushratt Bharuccha, who was last seen in Akelli, has left a lasting impression on the audience with her strong and dominating characters on the screen. After working in television for almost five years, in 2006, she made her film debut with Jai Santoshi Maa.

She rose to fame with her roles in Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Here’s Why Nushratt Shortlisted But Missed Her Shot For Slumdog Millionaire

Nushratt turns 39 on Friday (May 17). Not many would know that the actress was shortlisted for the 2008 film Slumdog Millionaire, which was nominated in 10 Oscar categories, out of which it won 8. It is reported that the Dream Girl actor was shortlisted for the female lead in the film. But reportedly, she missed out on the role because of her looks.

Earlier while speaking to IANS, she revealed, “I think my image is stuck in other people's perception. I was one of the shortlisted girls for the female lead of the Oscar-winning film 'Slumdog Millionaire' along with Freida Pinto. But I was not finalised because of my looks. (Director) Danny Boyle's team sat me down and explained that I did not look like a girl coming from a slum area. I was told that I am a damn good actor and everything is perfect except the fact that my look doesn't fit the character.”

Nushrratt On Other Bollywood Actresses Not Being Judged For Their Looks

Nushratt has addressed this issue in several interviews in the past that she got rejected by casting directors as she does not look like an urban girl with sharp features. She feels maybe it’s true, but there are a lot of advanced make-up techniques that are available to get into the character’s look.

Furthermore talking to IANS, she spoke about Shraddha Kapoor getting the roles without being judged for her looks.

She stated, “How come people are convinced to see the same Shraddha Kapoor as the rich Riya Somani and Haseena Parkar -- the sister of an underworld don? (This is) Because she is a star, who has achieved mass popularity, directors are ready to experiment with her. I haven't achieved stardom.”

Upcoming Projects

Though Nushratt Bharucha has worked only in a few films, the actor enjoys a huge fan following.

On the work front, she is all set for the sequel of her much-loved film Chhorri (2021). The horror film was directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis, Shikhaa Sharma and Shiv Chanana. It was a remake of the 2017 Marathi language film Lapachhapi. She has completed shooting for Chhorri 2.

Here’s wishing the actress a happy birthday, and good luck in all her future endeavours.