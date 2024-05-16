Cannes 2024: Decoding Shimmery Gown Of Sunny Leone

By: Manisha Karki | May 16, 2024
In 2023, Sunny Leone made her Cannes' debut and made every heart skip a beat with her mesmerising looks. She had the premiere of her film Kennedy, which marked her first project with Anurag Kashyap.
Photo courtesy: Sunny Instagram
Sunny made headlines for her fashion sense. She nailed a black off-shoulder crop top paired with sleek black trousers.
Her simple yet rocking look in a shimmery one-shoulder black gown with wrap details, featuring a thigh-high slit and a striking shoulder brooch, creating an enchanting blue carpet look.
Sunny shined at the Cannes Film Festival, she was also clicked in satin green one-shoulder top and skirt while exploring French Rivera, at Cannes 2023.
The alluring beauty made heads turn with her red velvet look. She opted for a middle parted hairstyle, with diamond earrings, and brace-late. Her subtle makeup was on point for the red carpet look.
Sunny is not only ruling the screens with her effortless acting skills but has also established herself as a fashionable star with her appearance at the Cannes red carpet.
