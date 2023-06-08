Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt At The 1920: Horrors Of The Heart Trailer Launch: Krishna And Avika Represent The Future Of Cinema

Mahesh Bhatt, Krishna Bhatt, Avika Gor, Vikram Bhatt

On Wednesday evening, the team of 1920: Horrors Of The Heart unveiled its official trailer, at a private screening in a leading Mumbai studio. The Free Press Journal was also present at the do.

Featuring producer Mahesh Bhatt, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, director Krishna Bhatt and lead actor Avika Gor, the new trailer promises jumpscare thrills and an enterprising future in the genre of horror with the introduction of new and upcoming talents.

Avika Gor

Expressing mammoth pride in launching new faces under his wing, revered filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt said, “These two girls (Krishna and Avika) represent the future of cinema. I’ve been working in the industry for more than 50 years and I feel proud that I could impart some of the knowledge I’ve acquired over the years to them. Both of them are the faces of how today's youth thinks. Also, I really feel that the franchise 1920 in itself is a very big responsibility to be fulfilled. So, I’m glad that Krishna and Avika have decided to take the baton forward.”

When asked about how huge a responsibility does she feel on her shoulders to take the legacy forward, that has been created by her father Vikram, Krishna says, “When dad and Mahesh uncle suggested that I take to the director’s chair with this film, I was frankly very scared because the comparison with your parent is inevitable. But, when we wrote the story, I felt I could make it. And now, watching you all applaud the film for the way it has turned out, I feel I’ve done something right. I feel I’ve made my father proud, which was very important to me. So, I hope after the release of the film, everyone will say that I’ve done better than my dad.”

Avika and filmmaker Krishna Bhatt

Avika, whom the audiences fondly collect as the popular child bride in the Indian TV show Balika Vadhu, expressed her excitement over making her big screen debut. She said, “I’m extremely excited as this is a clear departure from what I’ve been doing all this while. This is new territory for me and I’m looking forward to seeing how it is received by the media and the audiences, at large.”

Slated for a tri-lingual release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, 1920: The Horrors of The Heart will release in cinemas on June 23.