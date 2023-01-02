Suhana Khan, Avika Gor, Shehnaaz Gill and more, THESE are the female acting debuts to watch out for in 2023

Suhana Khan (l), Avika Gor (r) | Suhana's Pic: Instagram/suhanakhan2 Avika's Pic: Instagram/avikagor

Every year, tinseltown sees several fresh faces but only a miniscule number of them manage to reach the heights of stardom. While there are many girls who will make their acting debut in Hindi films, we are selecting those who we believe will achieve dizzying heights of fame.

Suhana Khan

Debut film: The Archies

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter will soon be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The film will premiere on an OTT platform and there are high expectations from Suhana Khan.

Avika Gor

Debut film:1920: Horrors of the Heart

This stunning performer is not new to facing the camera for movies. Her first project was the Telugu superhit Uyyala Jampala (2013). However, she will be making her Hindi film debut with Krishna Bhatt’s 1920: Horrors of the Heart. Going by her stunning performances in the past, we can only up our excitement for this one.

Shanaya Kapoor

Debut film: Bedhadak

Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter will be seen alongside newcomers Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada in Shashank Khaitan’s Bedhadak. The actress already has quite a strong fan following on social media thanks to her stunning looks.

Pashmina Roshan

Debut film: Ishq Vishk Rebound

Hrithik Roshan’s cousin and music director Rajesh Roshan’s daughter will make her maiden silver screen outing in Nipun Dharmadhikari’s Ishq Vishk Rebound. The gorgeous girl is already making heads turn with her exquisite photoshoots on social media.

Shehnaaz Gill

Debut film: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

The actress impressed Bigg Boss host Salman Khan so much with her charming personality and wit and she will be seen in his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Prior to her first Hindi film, Shehnaaz Gill has worked in Punjabi movies and is quite popular already.