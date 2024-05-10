Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Feature In New AD Amid Breakup Rumours, Fans Say 'Get Back Together' (VIDEO)

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are back together, sadly, just for a new advertisement. While gossip mills have been claiming that the couple ended their relationship in March 2024. However, no official confirmation has been made yet.

Amid the breakup rumours, Ananya and Aditya appeared together for an eyewear brand's promotional video. The duo matched in lilac outfits, playfully posing and goofing around for the camera.

Check out the video:

As soon as the advertisement was shared online, Ananya and Aditya's fans expressed happiness. Some even called them 'couple goals,' while others wondered if they were back together.

A user wrote, "Wow, they are back together. "I think they back together." Another user wrote, “Adi and Annie be like : Woohooo, how's the Surprise (smiling and heart emojis).”

Another comment read, “Ananya and aditya please get back together asap. you two look so good together."

Take a look at the comments:

Aditya even shared the eyewear ad with Panday amid breakup rumours, but the actress did not.

According to the Bombay Times, a friend close to the couple said, "They broke up almost a month ago. They were going quite strong, and the break-up came as a shock to all of us. They are cordial with each other. Ananya is trying to move on, of course, there's hurt. She is spending time with her new furry friend. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely."

On the work front, Aditya has Metro In Dino with Sara Ali Khan. Ananya, on the other hand, has Call Me Bae, C Sankaran Nair's biopic titled Shankara and Vikramaditya Motwane's next directorial, Control.