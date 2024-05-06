Timeline of Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday's Love Story

By: Manisha Karki | May 06, 2024
The much love couple of B-Town Aditya and Ananya were secretly dating each other since past two years. Now as per the latest news the two has part ways a month ago, and while the reasons behind their breakup remain unknown. Let's have a look at their romantic love story so far!
They also had an amazing vacation in Spain, photo of which surfaced on the internet. In the picture, Aditya ise seen hugging Ananya from the back.
It was on Koffee With Karan when Ananya confirmed her love, and said that she revealed a secret being Ananya Coy' Kapoor.
The couple then made various appearances together as they attended the Arctic Monkeys concert, followed by NMACC launch, also in Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash, FIFA World Cup, and more! Their photo from every event went viral on social media.
The two also set the temperature soaring as they walked the ramp together at notable Fashion week. The rumoured lovebirds' chemistry was on point.
Being 13 years of age difference, the couple managed to sail the ship for two year, and their recent breakup rumours, and Ananya's cryptic post are just heart breaking for fans!