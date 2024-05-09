Viral Photos: Aditya Roy Kapur Parties Hard With Sara Ali Khan After Breakup With Ananya Panday

Bollywood's handsome hunk Aditya Roy Kapur was seen partying hard with actress Sara Ali Khan, days after the news surfaced that he had broken up with Ananya Panday after two years of dating. While both Aditya and Ananya have remained tightlipped about the breakup, they had never made it official too on social media in the first place.

Several photos of Aditya and Sara are now doing the rounds on the internet in which the two can be seen partying and having fun. The photos seem to be from the sets of their upcoming film together, Metro...In Dino, which is being directed by ace filmmaker Anurag Basu.

Basu celebrated his 54th birthday on May 8 and looks like the lead stars of his film made sure to make his special day memorable.

In the photos, both Aditya and Sara can be seen wearing casual outfits, and while the latter seems to be clapping, the former looked handsome as he flashed his bright smile.

Metro...In Dino is a spin off of the 2007 hit Life...In A Metro, and besides Aditya and Sara, it will also star Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher in key roles.

Aditya-Ananya breakup

Meanwhile, it was back in 2022 that reports about Aditya and Ananya dating had surfaced online, and last year, photos of the two from their secret vacation in Spain had also gone viral, thus confirming their relationship.

In March, the two even attended the Ambani gala in Jamnagar together, but post their return to the city, things went downhill between the two, leading to their breakup.

A report had stated that Aditya and Ananya had parted ways in March itself, and the two have decided to remain cordial.