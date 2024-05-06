 'She’s Been Crying': Netizens Pity Ananya Panday Post Breakup With Aditya Roy Kapur (VIDEO)
'She’s Been Crying': Netizens Pity Ananya Panday Post Breakup With Aditya Roy Kapur (VIDEO)

Netizens expresses their opinions about Ananya post her breakup with Aditya Roy Kapur, as she gets spotted outside the gym.

Ananya Panday has been grabbing the headlines for all the wrong reasons. She has been posting cryptic post her breakup with Aditya Roy Kapur. Ananya was recently spotted outside the gym, and was clicked by paparazzi.

In a video, netizens took to social media to express their opinions, and unfortunately, many of them turned negative. Fans and followers of the actress flooded social media by being pity on the actress post her breakup. Many expressed their disappointment, questioning her priorities and suggesting that she should be focusing on healing rather than hitting the gym.

One of the user comment, "Her eyes show she’s been crying a lot."

While the other wrote, "leave her alone."

"Breakup ke baad apne aap glow aajate hai ladkio me," one of the comments reads. Take a look at the video here:

Netizens seems to be feeling pity about the actress, and her urge to respect her privacy, and allow her to go with it her way. Ananya has always been vocal about social media trolling and comments, she has also been facing backlash post her breakups since fans share Shraddha and Aditya's reels, and post to set the ideal couple, according to them back together.

