Aditya Roy Kapur Spotted At Rumoured Ex Shraddha Kapoor's Mumbai Residence, Fans Say 'Get Back Together'

It is said that Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor reportedly dated in 2012. They were in a relationship for a long time but the duo kept it private. However, the reason for their breakup is unknown. The actor is currently in a relationship with Ananya Panday; Shraddha, on the other hand, is dating Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar writer Rahul Mody.

Amid this, Aditya was recently spotted exiting Shraddha's residence in Mumbai at night. This caught the eyes of netizens, who were guessing if they had gotten back together.

While the video posted by the paparazzo is now deleted, a screenshot was posted in a Reddit post by BollyBlindsNGossip.

Needless to say, the photo sent Aditya and Shraddha’s fans into meltdown. A user commented, "If these two end up getting married, the internet will go crazzy." While another said, "My Aashiqui heart is blooming."

While a few others also commented about a possible project, in which Shraddha and Aditya must be starring.

The duo have starred in Mohit Suri's Aashiqui 2 and Ok Jaanu.

Back in 2015, Shraddha was asked about her dating rumours with Aditya. To this, the actress told IANS, "We had a special experience during Aashiqui 2, not only for the two of us but with Mohit Suri also and that will be with us forever.

