WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's Reunion Reminds Fans Of Aashiqui 2 Days As They Hug Each Other | Photo Via Instagram

On Wednesday, Shraddha Kapoor visited the production house and music label T-series office in Mumbai for Ganpati Darshan; a while later, Aditya Roy Kapur was also seen arriving. The duo shared a hug as they bumped into each other.

In the video, Aditya is seen posing for the paparazzi as he sees Shraddha from a distance. Later, the two happily greet each other and share a warm hug. The actress looks stunning in a yellow ethnic suit, while Kapur donned a shirt and trousers.

The duo starred together in Aashiqui 2, which was directed by Mohit Suri, and the fans went gaga over their chemistry. It served as a spiritual successor to the 1990 musical film Aashiqui. Later, they were also seen in Ok Jaanu, which was released in 2017.

Shraddha and Aditya's reunion reminded fans of Aashiqui 2 days as fans shared various reactions. A user said, "The bestest reunion we all want." While another user commented, "We wanted to see them together from long timee finallyyyy unexpected." A third user added, "Together In another universe."

It is said that Shraddha and Aditya even dated for several years, but the duo kept their relationship private and never confirmed it. The couple seemed to be in a serious relationship for a long time before they had to call it quits. However, the reason for their breakup is unknown.

Aditya Roy is currently in a relationship with Ananya Panday, while Shraddha is rumoured to be dating Rahul Mody, who is a writer and assistant director.

