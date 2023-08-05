‘Stree’ Shraddha Kapoor Expresses Her Desire To Play Lata Mangeshkar & Padmini Kolhapure On Screen

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor recently stole the hearts of her fans once again during a fan event hosted by a leading media portal.

The event was brimming with excitement and intriguing revelations as the actress interacted with her admirers and candidly answered their questions.

Among the plethora of inquiries, one question stood out in particular - which historical figure would she love to portray in a biopic?

HERE'S WHAT SHRADDHA KAPOOR SAID

To everyone's delight, a fan suggested her aunt, the legendary actress Padmini Kolhapure. Shraddha Kapoor's face lit up with enthusiasm, and she exclaimed, "Best answer! Best answer! I think ki yeh bohot hi achcha suggestion hai. Padmini Kolhapure meri masi jo hai. I would also wish to say Lata Mangeshkar. I mean, it’s a very big aim, but you never know. So it's my masi & Lata Mangeshkar Ji."

The idea of seeing Shraddha Kapoor embody the characters of both her beloved aunt, Padmini Kolhapure, and the iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar thrilled the fans.

SHRADDHA To BE SEEN IN STREE 2 NEXT

While fans eagerly anticipate the possibility of seeing Shraddha portray these iconic figures, they also have another treat in store. After winning accolades for her exceptional performance in 'Stree,' she is all set to return to the horror comedy genre with the highly anticipated sequel, 'Stree 2.'

The film, which recently commenced shooting, reunites Shraddha with her co-stars Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the first schedule of 'Stree 2' was recently wrapped up in the picturesque town of Chanderi. The original 'Stree' was a blockbuster hit in 2018, and the sequel promises to deliver the same level of excitement, humor, and spine-chilling moments.

Alongside Shraddha, the film features outstanding actors like Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee, ensuring an exhilarating cinematic experience for the audience.