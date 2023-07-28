 WATCH: Instagram Reel Of 3 Friends Recreating Shraddha Kapoor's 'Cham Cham' Song During This Monsoon Goes Viral
Three friends are seen gracefully nailing the steps of the rainy beat to enjoy the monsoon mood

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
Monsoon has arrived in India and people are enjoying the weather by dancing in the rain. What's your favourite song to set the mood right this rainy day? In case you said 'Cham Cham' while stealing some dance moves from Shraddha Kapoor's film 'Baaghi,' we would like to bring it to your notice that the song is trending on Instagram with many dance reels. And one of those that you can't scroll through without watching is that of three friends gracefully nailing the steps of the rainy beat. WATCH VIDEO

"How rain touches your soul," read the video caption as it was shared on the content-sharing platform. It showed a female taking the lead with her stunning dance moves along with two dancers, one male and another female, to accompany her in slaying it. The trio perform to the Bollywood song to enjoy the rainy weather and impress their followers online.

Video hits 1.8 million views

Within days of being uploaded on Instagram, the dance reel crossed the one million mark. So far, it has hit 1.8 million views along with thousands of likes. Netizens praised the trio for their amazing performance and shared their positive feedback in the comments section. Heart emojis poured in reply to the viral video.

