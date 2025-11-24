 'Can Feel Pollution Entering My Body': NRI Reacts After Re-visiting Delhi, Urges People To 'Leave' City
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Can Feel Pollution Entering My Body': NRI Reacts After Re-visiting Delhi, Urges People To 'Leave' City

'Can Feel Pollution Entering My Body': NRI Reacts After Re-visiting Delhi, Urges People To 'Leave' City

As Delhi grapples with a severe pollution crisis, a viral post by a London-based tech professional has reignited the debate around the city’s worsening air quality. The NRI, who grew up in the capital, shared a post on his X handle, describing how his recent visit left him shocked, sick, and desperate to leave.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 05:30 PM IST
article-image
'Can Feel Pollution Entering My Body': NRI Reacts After Re-visiting Delhi, Urges People To 'Leave' City | X @kunalstwt

As Delhi grapples with a severe pollution crisis, a viral post by a London-based tech professional has reignited the debate around the city’s worsening air quality. The NRI, who grew up in the capital, shared a post on his X handle, describing how his recent visit left him shocked, sick, and desperate to leave.

In his post, he urged residents to “leave Delhi, go in debt if you have to,” calling the situation nothing short of a health emergency. The techie wrote that although he had lived in Delhi for years and was aware of its pollution problem, he never truly comprehended the severity until he experienced it after living abroad. “I used to think, how bad can the AQI really be? I grew up here, studied here, and never felt a huge difference,” he noted, adding that the sight of people jogging or walking without masks once made him believe the situation was manageable.

But his perception changed drastically the moment he landed in Delhi after years of breathing clean air in London. “I could literally taste and smell the pollution,” he wrote. Even at AQI 200, a level many Delhi residents consider ‘normal’, he felt a sore throat, irritation, and what he described as “needles in my lungs.” He claimed he could “feel the pollution entering” his body with every breath.

Read Also
Delhi Air Pollution: Resident Shares Video While Cleaning Air Purifier Jammed With Dirt & Dust...
article-image

Calling it a crisis that people have become dangerously accustomed to, the NRI warned against long-term exposure and said buying property in Delhi “makes no sense.” He even extended the warning to Mumbai, urging people to consider relocating to safer environments.

FPJ Shorts
Iconic Scenes! Team India's Blind Women Cricketers Receive Grand Reception At Bengaluru Airport After Historic T20 World Cup Win; Video
Iconic Scenes! Team India's Blind Women Cricketers Receive Grand Reception At Bengaluru Airport After Historic T20 World Cup Win; Video
Ram Charan & Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi Special Announcement CANCELLED After Dharmendra's Death: 'We Are Deeply Saddened...'
Ram Charan & Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi Special Announcement CANCELLED After Dharmendra's Death: 'We Are Deeply Saddened...'
LIC Increases Stake In Tata Group Firm Voltas, Company Confirms Post Market Close
LIC Increases Stake In Tata Group Firm Voltas, Company Confirms Post Market Close
BJP Slams Congress MP Rahul Gandhi For Skipping CJI Surya Kant Oath Ceremony, Questions His Respect For Constitution
BJP Slams Congress MP Rahul Gandhi For Skipping CJI Surya Kant Oath Ceremony, Questions His Respect For Constitution

The user concluded by saying he had cut his trip short and would be flying out early, adding, “Please leave this city for your own sake.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Can Feel Pollution Entering My Body': NRI Reacts After Re-visiting Delhi, Urges People To 'Leave'...

'Can Feel Pollution Entering My Body': NRI Reacts After Re-visiting Delhi, Urges People To 'Leave'...

Delhi Air Pollution: Resident Shares Video While Cleaning Air Purifier Jammed With Dirt & Dust...

Delhi Air Pollution: Resident Shares Video While Cleaning Air Purifier Jammed With Dirt & Dust...

'Jugaad Doesn't Work Here': Foreign Tourist Compares Delhi With Mumbai's 'Strict' Lifestyle;...

'Jugaad Doesn't Work Here': Foreign Tourist Compares Delhi With Mumbai's 'Strict' Lifestyle;...

Dharmendra Funeral: Highly Secured Convoy Reaches Crematorium Center In Mumbai, Deol Family Members...

Dharmendra Funeral: Highly Secured Convoy Reaches Crematorium Center In Mumbai, Deol Family Members...

'Is It True This Time?': Netizens Refuse To Believe Dharmendra's Death News On Internet After His...

'Is It True This Time?': Netizens Refuse To Believe Dharmendra's Death News On Internet After His...