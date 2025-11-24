Delhi Air Pollution: Resident Shares Video While Cleaning Air Purifier Jammed With Dirt & Dust Particles | X @DhruvRathenx

Amid worsening air quality in the national capital, a viral video circulating on social media has highlighted just how severe Delhi’s pollution crisis has become. The clip shows a resident cleaning their home air purifier, only to reveal an alarming amount of dust and dirt particles accumulated on the machine.

In the video, the air purifier’s exterior, vents, and filters appear completely coated with layers of grey dust. As the user brushes the surface, thick piles of dust instantly fall off, demonstrating the extent of particulate matter the purifier had been filtering from indoor air. Just a single swipe with the brush removes a shocking chunk of debris, visibly alarming viewers online.

WATCH VIDEO:

दिल्ली : प्रदूषण में एयर प्यूरीफायर की भी हालत हुई खस्ता



एक यूजर ने शेयर किया सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो pic.twitter.com/cPauKaw9Nh — Dhruv Rathee Satire (@DhruvRathenx) November 24, 2025

The clip has since ignited discussions about the decreasing air quality in Delhi, where pollution levels frequently slip into the 'hazardous' category during the winter months. Many users expressed concern, pointing out that if an indoor purifier is collecting this much dust within days or weeks, the situation outdoors may be far worse than official data indicates. Others remarked that the video underscores the invisible yet dangerous pollutants that residents breathe every day.

Experts have repeatedly warned that prolonged exposure to high levels of PM2.5 and PM10 particles can lead to serious respiratory and cardiovascular issues. With visuals like this emerging from households across the city, environmentalists say the crisis requires urgent and sustained intervention, not just temporary bans and short-term mitigation measures.

ALSO READ: Youth Pinned Face-Down By Cop At Delhi's India Gate After Protest Against Pollution

A picture from Sunday’s (November 23) protest against the poor air quality in Delhi at India Gate has gone viral on social media. The picture features a young protester pinned face-down on the pavement while a police officer presses his hand against his face.

The image emerged after some students were seen holding posters of slain Maoist commander Madvi Hidma during their demonstration demanding action on the capital city's deteriorating air quality.