 Delhi Air Pollution: Resident Shares Video While Cleaning Air Purifier Jammed With Dirt & Dust Particles
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralDelhi Air Pollution: Resident Shares Video While Cleaning Air Purifier Jammed With Dirt & Dust Particles

Delhi Air Pollution: Resident Shares Video While Cleaning Air Purifier Jammed With Dirt & Dust Particles

Amid worsening air quality in the national capital, a viral video circulating on social media has highlighted just how severe Delhi’s pollution crisis has become. The clip shows a resident cleaning their home air purifier, only to reveal an alarming amount of dust and dirt particles accumulated on the machine.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 04:55 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Air Pollution: Resident Shares Video While Cleaning Air Purifier Jammed With Dirt & Dust Particles | X @DhruvRathenx

Amid worsening air quality in the national capital, a viral video circulating on social media has highlighted just how severe Delhi’s pollution crisis has become. The clip shows a resident cleaning their home air purifier, only to reveal an alarming amount of dust and dirt particles accumulated on the machine.

In the video, the air purifier’s exterior, vents, and filters appear completely coated with layers of grey dust. As the user brushes the surface, thick piles of dust instantly fall off, demonstrating the extent of particulate matter the purifier had been filtering from indoor air. Just a single swipe with the brush removes a shocking chunk of debris, visibly alarming viewers online.

WATCH VIDEO:

The clip has since ignited discussions about the decreasing air quality in Delhi, where pollution levels frequently slip into the 'hazardous' category during the winter months. Many users expressed concern, pointing out that if an indoor purifier is collecting this much dust within days or weeks, the situation outdoors may be far worse than official data indicates. Others remarked that the video underscores the invisible yet dangerous pollutants that residents breathe every day.

FPJ Shorts
Ram Charan & Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi Special Announcement CANCELLED After Dharmendra's Death: 'We Are Deeply Saddened...'
Ram Charan & Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi Special Announcement CANCELLED After Dharmendra's Death: 'We Are Deeply Saddened...'
LIC Increases Stake In Tata Group Firm Voltas, Company Confirms Post Market Close
LIC Increases Stake In Tata Group Firm Voltas, Company Confirms Post Market Close
BJP Slams Congress MP Rahul Gandhi For Skipping CJI Surya Kant Oath Ceremony, Questions His Respect For Constitution
BJP Slams Congress MP Rahul Gandhi For Skipping CJI Surya Kant Oath Ceremony, Questions His Respect For Constitution
Mumbai Infra News: MHADA Announces ₹497 Crore Plan Surging Long-Stalled Aram Nagar Society Redevelopment Project In Andheri
Mumbai Infra News: MHADA Announces ₹497 Crore Plan Surging Long-Stalled Aram Nagar Society Redevelopment Project In Andheri

Experts have repeatedly warned that prolonged exposure to high levels of PM2.5 and PM10 particles can lead to serious respiratory and cardiovascular issues. With visuals like this emerging from households across the city, environmentalists say the crisis requires urgent and sustained intervention, not just temporary bans and short-term mitigation measures.

Read Also
'Police So Rahi Hain Kya?' Netizens Slam As Video Shows Handcuffed & Leg-Shackled Labourer Working...
article-image
Read Also
Viral Photo Shows Youth Pinned Face-Down By Cop At Delhi's India Gate After Protesters Raised 'Long...
article-image

ALSO READ: Youth Pinned Face-Down By Cop At Delhi's India Gate After Protest Against Pollution

A picture from Sunday’s (November 23) protest against the poor air quality in Delhi at India Gate has gone viral on social media. The picture features a young protester pinned face-down on the pavement while a police officer presses his hand against his face.

The image emerged after some students were seen holding posters of slain Maoist commander Madvi Hidma during their demonstration demanding action on the capital city's deteriorating air quality.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Air Pollution: Resident Shares Video While Cleaning Air Purifier Jammed With Dirt & Dust...

Delhi Air Pollution: Resident Shares Video While Cleaning Air Purifier Jammed With Dirt & Dust...

'Jugaad Doesn't Work Here': Foreign Tourist Compares Delhi With Mumbai's 'Strict' Lifestyle;...

'Jugaad Doesn't Work Here': Foreign Tourist Compares Delhi With Mumbai's 'Strict' Lifestyle;...

Dharmendra Funeral: Highly Secured Convoy Reaches Crematorium Center In Mumbai, Deol Family Members...

Dharmendra Funeral: Highly Secured Convoy Reaches Crematorium Center In Mumbai, Deol Family Members...

'Is It True This Time?': Netizens Refuse To Believe Dharmendra's Death News On Internet After His...

'Is It True This Time?': Netizens Refuse To Believe Dharmendra's Death News On Internet After His...

Singapore's High Commissioner Wins Hearts After Attending Indian Staff's Wedding Festivities In...

Singapore's High Commissioner Wins Hearts After Attending Indian Staff's Wedding Festivities In...