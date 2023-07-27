 Viral Video: Street Food Vendor Prepares Maggi With Sting Energy Drink; Netizens Say 'Ulti Aari Hai...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralViral Video: Street Food Vendor Prepares Maggi With Sting Energy Drink; Netizens Say 'Ulti Aari Hai...'

Viral Video: Street Food Vendor Prepares Maggi With Sting Energy Drink; Netizens Say 'Ulti Aari Hai...'

Did the recipe sound disgusting in itself?

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 03:19 PM IST
article-image
Viral Video: Street Food Vendor Prepares Maggi With Sting Energy Drink; Netizens Say 'Ulti Aari Hai...' | Instagram

An Instagram reel video showing a street food vendor making Maggi noodles with an aerated drink has gone viral. Everybody likes to have Maggi in their own style, while some would keep it simple others might ask for veggies and cheese. But would you ever want your noodles to be cooked in an energy drink instead of water?

Ouch! Did that sound disgusting in itself? The video captures Maggi being made with Sting energy drink along with ghee, masala, and a few other ingredients. The recipe comes out in blood-red colour when served hot on the plates of foodies.

The process involves boiling a cooldrink - Is the dish even edible later? That's a question of concern for sure. WATCH VIDEO

Netizens react

The dish received a big NO from netizens after they claimed it to be harmful to one's health. Some took to the comments section and expressed 'Sting Wali Maggi' got them nauseating: "Ulti aari h dekhkr hii." The food reel surfaced on social media last month; since then, it has gathered over seven million views on Instagram, leaving people searching for a dislike button.

Read Also
Wait, what? Recipe video of 'Raspberry ice-cream Maggi' goes viral
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video: Street Food Vendor Prepares Maggi With Sting Energy Drink; Netizens Say 'Ulti Aari...

Viral Video: Street Food Vendor Prepares Maggi With Sting Energy Drink; Netizens Say 'Ulti Aari...

Kerala Viral Video: Bike Hits 2 Girl Students Crossing Road In Muvattupuzha; One Dead

Kerala Viral Video: Bike Hits 2 Girl Students Crossing Road In Muvattupuzha; One Dead

WATCH: Dog Rides On 2 Bulls Like A Hero; Netizens React To Viral Video

WATCH: Dog Rides On 2 Bulls Like A Hero; Netizens React To Viral Video

UFO Hearing Full Video: Is US Secretly Holding Alien Spacecraft? Whistleblower Speaks Before...

UFO Hearing Full Video: Is US Secretly Holding Alien Spacecraft? Whistleblower Speaks Before...

Brazil Bizarre: Man Who Stole Woman's Phone Is Now Her Boyfriend; Couple's Love Story Goes Viral

Brazil Bizarre: Man Who Stole Woman's Phone Is Now Her Boyfriend; Couple's Love Story Goes Viral