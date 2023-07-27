Viral Video: Street Food Vendor Prepares Maggi With Sting Energy Drink; Netizens Say 'Ulti Aari Hai...' | Instagram

An Instagram reel video showing a street food vendor making Maggi noodles with an aerated drink has gone viral. Everybody likes to have Maggi in their own style, while some would keep it simple others might ask for veggies and cheese. But would you ever want your noodles to be cooked in an energy drink instead of water?

Ouch! Did that sound disgusting in itself? The video captures Maggi being made with Sting energy drink along with ghee, masala, and a few other ingredients. The recipe comes out in blood-red colour when served hot on the plates of foodies.

The process involves boiling a cooldrink - Is the dish even edible later? That's a question of concern for sure. WATCH VIDEO

Netizens react

The dish received a big NO from netizens after they claimed it to be harmful to one's health. Some took to the comments section and expressed 'Sting Wali Maggi' got them nauseating: "Ulti aari h dekhkr hii." The food reel surfaced on social media last month; since then, it has gathered over seven million views on Instagram, leaving people searching for a dislike button.

