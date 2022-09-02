Wait, what? Recipe video of 'Raspberry ice-cream Maggi' goes viral

e-Paper Get App
For some, noodles would be a quick meal to calm one's cravings. However, Maggi lovers often find it hard to digest and tolerate when people try bizarre food fusions involving their favourite snack.

Earlier, social media threw light on how chefs and street vendors tried innovative recipes with the noodles pack - cold drink maggi, chocolate maggi, and so on... Now, in a video doing rounds on social media, we could see the preparation of 'Raspberry ice-cream Maggi.' Yes, you read that right - such a weird combination has been made possible.

The video begins with the traditional cooking procedure of the noodles and follows to add a raspberry flavoured ice-cream into it. Then? After sauteing a little, the delicacy is transferred into an ice-cream biscuit cone.

