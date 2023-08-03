Netizens Say Shraddha Kapoor Is A 'Pretty Princess' As She Walks The Ramp At India Couture Week 2023 | Photo by PTI, ANI

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor turned showstopper on the last day of India Couture Week 2023 on Wednesday. She looked ethereal while sashaying the ramp wearing ace designer Rahul Mishra’s ensemble. Shraddha wore a shimmery silver lehenga teamed with a low cute blouse and a cape, serving as inspiration for an elegant bridal outfit. It was a part of Mishra’s collection “We, The People”.

As pictures and videos of Shraddha's runway style hit social media, scores of netizens rushed to comment on how "cute" she looked. One user wrote, “Whatever she wears, she always looks elegant and pretty princess”, “Shraddha is looking stunning,” added another. One user commented, “She is cute and very simple actress in Bollywood.”

Photo by ANI

As per ANI, Mishra’s collection paid tribute to all the karigars out there. His show was one of the grandest showcases of the artistry of Indian craftsmanship. And Shraddha was proud to have received the opportunity to pay an ode to all the artisans with the show.

Speaking about it, Shraddha shared, “I feel like for me to be wearing this piece makes it so much more special because this is a testament to that craft that has existed... So I would say that I'm feeling most fashionable right now because I am a representation of the artisans. And for me to be that is a very proud moment.”

Meanwhile, on the film front, Shraddha will be seen in ‘Stree 2’, which will also feature Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana. The film recently went on floors. The horror comedy is a sequel to the 2018 film which was a blockbuster hit. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the film also has Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee. It is all set to hit the theatres in August 2024.