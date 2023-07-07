 Chandu Champion: Shraddha Kapoor To Be Paired Opposite Kartik Aaryan In Kabir Khan's Sports Drama?
Updated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 08:26 PM IST
Shraddha Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan are set to share the screen together in director Kabir Khan's upcoming sports drama, titled 'Chandu Champion.' Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film has already begun shooting, with Kartik leading the way, and Shraddha emerging as the frontrunner for the female lead.

According to a report from a reputed entertainment news portal, both Kabir and Sajid are keen on having Shraddha Kapoor play the leading lady in 'Chandu Champion.' 

KARTIK & SHRADDHA WERE LAST SEEN TOGETHER IN TJMM

The talented duo of Kartik and Shraddha was last seen together in a cameo appearance by Kartik in Luv Ranjan's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.' This film will mark their first collaboration as the lead pair, creating anticipation among their fans.

Sources suggest that Sajid and Shraddha are currently in discussions regarding the details of the role, and the actress is reportedly excited about the opportunity.

The production team plans to shoot the film over a period of six months, allowing ample time for post-production work, including the incorporation of VFX elements.

ABOUT THE FILM

The much-anticipated 'Chandu Champion' is scheduled for release on June 14, 2024.

An insider close to the project revealed that both Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala are confident that the film will be a significant milestone in their careers.

The source added, "The title of the film has been carefully chosen by Kabir and Sajid. It perfectly complements the character and has a quirky touch, reminiscent of the impact created by 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' in 2005.

The director and producer aim to spark conversations and generate interest in the film through its title."

KARTIK'S WORK FRONT

Meanwhile, Kartik Aryan is enjoying the success of his recent release, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha,' which has crossed the 50-crore mark at the box office since its release on June 29.

The audience eagerly awaits the on-screen chemistry of Shraddha Kapoor and Kartik Aryan as they come together in 'Chandu Champion,' a sports drama expected to leave a lasting impression.

