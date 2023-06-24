Mumbai Crime: Boyfriend Rapes Teen, Threatens her With Shraddha Walkar-like Murder | representative pic

Mumbai: A 19-year-old woman has lodged a police complaint, alleging that her boyfriend not only repeatedly raped her but also threatened her with a Shraddha Walkar-like killing. The Walkar murder case recently made national headlines given its gory nature. Shraddha's boyfriend killed her, dismembered her body and stored the parts in a refrigerator to dispose of them later.

Quoting the teen, the Mulund police said that the accused, Mukhtar Ahmed Ali Sayyed, 24, a resident of Bhandup met the complainant in 2020. He confessed his love for her via frequent calls and messages and then took her for outings to Versova and Powai.

Read Also UP: School Staff Get 20 Year Sentence For Gang Rape Of Minor

Girl Blackmailed by accused

Sayyed once called her to Sunshine lodge in Kanjurmarg on the pretext of having a private conversation. However, he raped the woman and then sexually assaulted her on several occasions, with the threat of informing her father about the 'lodge incident'. Fed up with constant harassment, the victim stopped responding to his calls or messages.

On June 2, Sayyed told her that she will meet the same fate as Shraddha Walkar if she continued to ignore him. The woman finally gathered courage and approached the police on Friday. Based on her complaint, a case has been registered against Sayyed under sections 376 (1) (rape), 376 (2) (n) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman), 354 (d) (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. A manhunt has been launched to nab the absconding accused, said the police.