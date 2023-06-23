Mumbai Crime: Neighbour & Father Held for Raping Minor Girl | Representational photo

Mumbai: A 17-year-old minor girl has allegedly accused her father and a neighbour of repeatedly raping her. The matter surfaced when the girl got pregnant and narrated the horrific ordeal to her mother. According to the police, the neighbour, a 32-year-old man, in February 2023 told the victim's family about his interest in marrying the girl. Since then, both maintained a friendly relationship with each other. He then allegedly told the victim about his sexual interest towards her. The victim, in her statement to the police, alleged that he raped her repeatedly saying that "he would marry her anyway later". However, she couldn't reveal these incidents to her family as she was scared of the consequences.



On February 28, the victim's mother was away for work and she was at home with her father. After a verbal argument between the two, she alleged that her father raped her. Yet again, she couldn't disclose the matter to her family or friends.

Read Also Two Retired Teachers Get 20 yrs in Jail for Gang-rape of Minor

Both men arrested by Tilak Nagar police



Earlier this week, when it was discovered that she is pregnant, she gathered courage and told everything to her mother. Immediately after, both mother and daughter came to Tilak Nagar police station to register a complaint against the neighbour and the father.



Both were arrested by the police on Thursday evening, who confessed their crimes while interrogating, said the police.



A case has been registered against the two under sections 376 (rape), 376 (2) (f) (being a relative, guardian, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape on such woman), 376 (2) (j) (being in a position of control or dominance over a woman, commits rape on such woman), among others of the Indian Penal Code and section 4 (penetrative sexual assault), 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) 8 (sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.