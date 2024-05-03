 Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Andheri Due To Gas Pipeline Leakage, 4 Injured
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Andheri Due To Gas Pipeline Leakage, 4 Injured

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Andheri Due To Gas Pipeline Leakage, 4 Injured

According to the BMC, the blaze was confined to the nearby shops in the vicinity. The team from Mahanagar Gas Ltd immediately rushed to the spot and stopped the leakage, while the fire was by 12.20pm.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 03, 2024, 09:55 PM IST
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Andheri Due To Gas Pipeline Leakage, 4 Injured | Representative image

Mumbai: Four people sustained burns on Friday after a fire broke out due to a gas pipeline leak resulting from the damage caused by a contractor. The incident was reported at around 11.30am from near Pandurang wadi society on AB Nair Road, Andheri (West).

Follow us on

