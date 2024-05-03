Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Andheri Due To Gas Pipeline Leakage, 4 Injured | Representative image

Mumbai: Four people sustained burns on Friday after a fire broke out due to a gas pipeline leak resulting from the damage caused by a contractor. The incident was reported at around 11.30am from near Pandurang wadi society on AB Nair Road, Andheri (West).

According to the BMC, the blaze was confined to the nearby shops in the vicinity. The team from Mahanagar Gas Ltd immediately rushed to the spot and stopped the leakage, while the fire was by 12.20pm.

The injured were identified as Narsimha Fagilla, 50, Wazir Hussain, 30, Shantilal Chaudhary, 24, and Asif Hussain, 30. They received treatment at Cooper Hospital. “The gas pipeline was damaged by a third-party contractor on AB road, which led to a fire. As per a safety precaution, gas supply was temporarily stopped in the vicinity. The rectification work was carried out on an immediate basis,” said civic sources.