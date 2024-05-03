Navi Mumbai: Document Found Makes It Binding On CIDCO To Ensure Water Flow In Nerul Wetlands, Claims NGO |

Navi Mumbai: In a major expose by Navi Mumbai based environmental organization NatConnect, a document by City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) giving an undertaking to the forest department about maintaining the natural flow of water in the Nerul wetlands has come across as an important piece of evidence against CIDCO.

For activists who have been fighting to conserve the DPS lakes which is frequented by Flamingos, it is an important development which could be used against the corporation if at all a legal suit is involved in future.

The document found is signed by the retired CIDCO executive engineer N K Mahale on October 27, 2017 at the time of obtaining permission for the diversion of the 0.4 hectares of mangroves for constructing the 111 crores passenger water transport terminal project adjacent to the wetlands.

The document is an undertaking by the corporation for maintaining the natural flow of water in the Nerul wetlands and not hamper the movement of the wild animals in the area. Over the last week a total of 12 Flamingos have died in the Nerul wetland. Activists have consistently held CIDCO responsible for failing to address the issue of lack of adequate water in the lake.

Following the deaths, joint inspection of activists and officials was conducted last week following which it was found that the inlets providing water to the wetlands were buried under the debris of the Nerul Jetty as well as in the construction of the approach road to the jetty.

Pointing out that the blocking water inlets is a gross violation of the undertaking, NatConnect Director BN Kumar requested CIDCO City Engineer N C Bias to quickly take action to restore the tidal water flow to DPS Flamingo Lake and save the waterbody.

“The construction work done by CIDCO in this area has caused extensive damage to the ecosystem which is in gross violation to the undertaking. The damage is severe especially in case of the flamingos as the wetlands have bare minimum water. Flamingos that frequent the city are now confused on not finding water to roost and feed as a result they are forced to keep flying further and end up landing on the roads or even falling to their death due to exhaustion,” said Kumar.

The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) deputy director Dr Rahul Khot said it is essential to conserve the wetlands such as the DPS Flamingo Lake as a second home for the pink birds landing at Ramsar site, the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary (TCFS).

The Mangrove Foundation and TCFS have already listed six wetlands – Bhendkhal, Belpada, Panje in Uran, NRI, TS Chanakya in Nerul and the Bhandup pumping station – as satellite wetlands for the TCFS. Now, DPS Flamingo Lake also serves the same purpose as flamingos fly from TCFS during high tide and land on Navi Mumbai wetlands which are on a higher ground, Kumar added.

When contacted a CIDCO officer, he said, “A team has been asked to look into the blockages.”