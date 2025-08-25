 Mumbai Rains: Heavy Downpours Back After Week's Relief; Waterlogging, Traffic, Flight Delays Hit City | VIDEOS
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Rains: Heavy Downpours Back After Week's Relief; Waterlogging, Traffic, Flight Delays Hit City | VIDEOS

Mumbai Rains: Heavy Downpours Back After Week's Relief; Waterlogging, Traffic, Flight Delays Hit City | VIDEOS

Mumbai experienced light to moderate showers on Monday, with the IMD forecasting intermittent rainfall throughout the week. A yellow alert is issued for Tuesday and Wednesday, and high humidity with increasing wind speeds is expected.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 11:56 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image | AFP

Mumbai: After a week's relief the monsoon rains have hit back with moderate to heavy rains in city and suburban areas, IMD issues yellow alert in city. After facing flood-like situations in various regions week prior. The rains have hit Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai areas the most today while the situations are expected to continue for upcoming days.

Visuals from all over city are going viral due to low visibility, waterlogging in areas like P D'mello road near Mumbai fort and Sion where waterlogging has led to traffic in the high-traffic areas. Flights have also been delayed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) showing distress amongst travellers.

Check Out Visuals:

Mumbai experienced light to moderate showers on Monday after a brief pause in heavy rains earlier this month, signaling a new wet spell. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts intermittent rainfall throughout the week, issuing a yellow alert for heavy showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

FPJ Shorts
Pune Content Creator Atharva Sudame Faces Backlash Over Viral Reel Ahead Of Ganeshotsav 2025, Issues Apology
Pune Content Creator Atharva Sudame Faces Backlash Over Viral Reel Ahead Of Ganeshotsav 2025, Issues Apology
'500 Push-Ups For Thakurain's Love Letter': Ex-Army Officer Nostalgic Post Wins Internet
'500 Push-Ups For Thakurain's Love Letter': Ex-Army Officer Nostalgic Post Wins Internet
'Drive The Animal Spirits To Create Investment Cycle', Says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, Unveiling Measures To Expand Bank Credit
'Drive The Animal Spirits To Create Investment Cycle', Says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, Unveiling Measures To Expand Bank Credit
Telangana: BRS Student Leaders Placed Under House Arrest Ahead Of CM Revanth Reddy's Visit TO Osmania University
Telangana: BRS Student Leaders Placed Under House Arrest Ahead Of CM Revanth Reddy's Visit TO Osmania University

Daytime temperatures will range from 27 to 31 degrees Celsius, with high humidity affecting comfort. Winds are expected at 25–30 kmph, with stronger gusts near the coastline, and occasional sharp showers may occur.

Yellow Alert In Raigad And Kokan Region

Raigad and Ratnagiri are under a yellow alert due to forecasts of heavy rain in the Konkan region. Thane and Navi Mumbai may experience light to moderate rain on Monday, with possible sudden downpours. Temperatures will range from 26 to 30 degrees Celsius with coastal gusts.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Content Creator Atharva Sudame Faces Backlash Over Viral Reel Ahead Of Ganeshotsav 2025, Issues...

Pune Content Creator Atharva Sudame Faces Backlash Over Viral Reel Ahead Of Ganeshotsav 2025, Issues...

Mumbai Metro: First Trial Of Green Line 4 & 4A Successful; Train Coaches Arrive At Anand Nagar In...

Mumbai Metro: First Trial Of Green Line 4 & 4A Successful; Train Coaches Arrive At Anand Nagar In...

'Mahamarg Naahi Swarg': Frustrated With Potholes On Mumbai-Goa Highway, Netizen Pens Sarcastic...

'Mahamarg Naahi Swarg': Frustrated With Potholes On Mumbai-Goa Highway, Netizen Pens Sarcastic...

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi A ‘Serial Liar’ While...

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi A ‘Serial Liar’ While...

Mumbai's Most Expensive GSB Ganpati To Adorn 69 Kg Gold & 336 Kg Silver; Mandal Gets ₹474.46 Crore...

Mumbai's Most Expensive GSB Ganpati To Adorn 69 Kg Gold & 336 Kg Silver; Mandal Gets ₹474.46 Crore...