Mumbai Rains: Heavy Downpours Back After Week's Relief; Waterlogging, Traffic, Flight Delays Hit City | VIDEOS

Representational Image | AFP

Mumbai: After a week's relief the monsoon rains have hit back with moderate to heavy rains in city and suburban areas, IMD issues yellow alert in city. After facing flood-like situations in various regions week prior. The rains have hit Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai areas the most today while the situations are expected to continue for upcoming days.

Visuals from all over city are going viral due to low visibility, waterlogging in areas like P D'mello road near Mumbai fort and Sion where waterlogging has led to traffic in the high-traffic areas. Flights have also been delayed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) showing distress amongst travellers.

Check Out Visuals:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mumbai experienced light to moderate showers on Monday after a brief pause in heavy rains earlier this month, signaling a new wet spell. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts intermittent rainfall throughout the week, issuing a yellow alert for heavy showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Daytime temperatures will range from 27 to 31 degrees Celsius, with high humidity affecting comfort. Winds are expected at 25–30 kmph, with stronger gusts near the coastline, and occasional sharp showers may occur.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Yellow Alert In Raigad And Kokan Region

Raigad and Ratnagiri are under a yellow alert due to forecasts of heavy rain in the Konkan region. Thane and Navi Mumbai may experience light to moderate rain on Monday, with possible sudden downpours. Temperatures will range from 26 to 30 degrees Celsius with coastal gusts.